Australia to deport Briton charged with displaying Nazi symbols
- A 43-year-old British national is set for deportation from Australia after his visa was cancelled over alleged involvement in neo-Nazi activity.
- He was arrested and charged in Queensland for allegedly repeatedly displaying Nazi symbols online and promoting violent, pro-Nazi ideology, primarily via X (formerly Twitter).
- Australian Federal Police (AFP) seized several weapons, including swords bearing swastika symbology, axes, and knives, from his home during their investigation.
- Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke said the man "came here to hate – he doesn’t get to stay".
- The move follows Australia's recent strengthening of hate crime legislation, which includes mandatory prison sentences for publicly displaying prohibited hate symbols.