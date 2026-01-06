Bulletin world briefing: Venezuela’s opposition leader to return and Trump warned over Greenland
- Here are five of the biggest stories from around the world today.
- Machado says she will return to Venezuela as she heaps praise on Trump
- European leaders send stern warning to Trump over future of Greenland
- Russia accused of attacking US company hours before Ukraine peace talks
- Tourists left stranded on Yemeni island after violent clashes breakout
- Typhoid outbreak in India after raw sewage contaminates drinking water