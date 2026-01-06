Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Tourists left stranded on island after violent clashes breakout

Socotra is a Unesco heritage site in the Indian Ocean
Socotra is a Unesco heritage site in the Indian Ocean (The Associated Press)
  • Around 400 international tourists are stranded on Socotra, a Unesco heritage site in the Indian Ocean, after flights were suspended following New Year's Eve celebrations.
  • The flight suspensions were caused by a flare-up of violence between rival armed factions, affiliated with the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia, on the Yemeni mainland.
  • A state of emergency was declared on Socotra on 30 December, temporarily closing all ports of entry, impacting regular charter flights from Abu Dhabi.
  • Tourists are reportedly contacting their embassies for assistance with evacuation, though the US government has stated it cannot provide consular services in Yemen, including Socotra.
  • The Polish foreign ministry confirmed flights were suspended until at least 6 January due to the deteriorating security situation and airspace closure in the highly unstable region.
