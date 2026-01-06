Typhoid outbreak in India after raw sewage contaminates drinking water
- An outbreak of typhoid has affected at least 133 people in Gandhinagar, Gujarat, India, due to contaminated drinking water.
- Investigations revealed over 20 leaks in the drinking water pipeline network, allowing sewage water to contaminate the supply.
- The contaminated lines are part of a £21m water supply project, with officials admitting new pipes were laid too close to sewer lines.
- Authorities have plugged 21 leaks, deployed 75 health teams, and initiated super-chlorination, with Home Minister Amit Shah overseeing efforts.
- Residents reported foul-smelling water for weeks, and despite current measures, officials anticipate around 10 new cases daily until 20 January due to the incubation period.