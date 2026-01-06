Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Russia accused of attacking US company hours before Ukraine peace talks

Trump denies attack on Putin residence after Moscow says Kyiv’s drone warfare escalating
  • Vladimir Putin has been accused of deliberately targeting a US business in Ukraine's Dnipro region.
  • Ukraine's foreign minister stated Russia repeatedly struck a facility operated by the major US agricultural producer Bunge.
  • Andrii Sybiha claimed these attacks demonstrate Putin's disregard for peace efforts led by President Donald Trump.
  • Donald Trump’s senior negotiators, Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, are scheduled to meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and European allies in Paris to advance a peace deal.
  • Over 27 leaders will gather in the French capital to finalise a proposal on security guarantees, including discussions on peacekeeping troops, which Russia has stated it will not accept from Nato countries.
