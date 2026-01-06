Russia accused of attacking US company hours before Ukraine peace talks
- Vladimir Putin has been accused of deliberately targeting a US business in Ukraine's Dnipro region.
- Ukraine's foreign minister stated Russia repeatedly struck a facility operated by the major US agricultural producer Bunge.
- Andrii Sybiha claimed these attacks demonstrate Putin's disregard for peace efforts led by President Donald Trump.
- Donald Trump’s senior negotiators, Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, are scheduled to meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and European allies in Paris to advance a peace deal.
- Over 27 leaders will gather in the French capital to finalise a proposal on security guarantees, including discussions on peacekeeping troops, which Russia has stated it will not accept from Nato countries.