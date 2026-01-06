Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Machado says she will return to Venezuela as she heaps praise on Trump

Venezuela's exiled opposition leader Machado vows to return to country
  • Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado has vowed to return to the country, praising Donald Trump for his role in toppling Nicolas Maduro.
  • Currently in Norway after collecting the Nobel Peace Prize, Machado called for a transition of power and the holding of free and fair elections in Venezuela.
  • The U.S. president, Donald Trump, rejected plans for an election within the next 30 days, stating the country must be 'fixed' and 'nursed back to health' first.
  • Deposed president Nicolas Maduro remains in custody in New York, having pleaded not guilty to drug charges and claiming he was 'kidnapped' and is a 'prisoner of war'.
  • Donald Trump also suggested the U.S. government could reimburse oil companies for expanding operations in Venezuela within 18 months.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in