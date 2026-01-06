Venezuela latest: Trump says ‘no way’ to hold quick election as Maduro pleads not guilty in court
President Donald Trump has ruled out holding snap elections in Venezuela in the next 30 days, as captured president Nicolas Maduro pleaded not guilty to drug charges at a New York court on Monday.
"We have to fix the country first. You can't have an election. There is no way the people could even vote," the U.S. president claimed. "We have to nurse the country back to health."
Trump also suggested the U.S. government could reimburse oil companies for expanding operations in Venezuela in under 18 months. "I think we can do it in less time than that, but it’ll be a lot of money," Trump told NBC News.
Earlier, Maduro in the court, declared that he had been "kidnapped" and remained president of Venezuela.
"I am innocent. I am not guilty. I am a decent man. I am still president of my country," Maduro, 63, said through an interpreter, before being cut off by U.S. District Judge Alvin Hellerstein in Manhattan federal court.
Meanwhile, gunfire was reportedly heard near the Venezuelan presidential palace as Trump administration officials briefed Congress on the U.S. raid that led to the capture of deposed president Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores.
The U.S. administration is planning to meet with executives from U.S. oil companies later this week to discuss boosting Venezuelan oil production.
The meetings are crucial to the administration's hopes of getting top U.S. oil companies back into the South American nation after its government, nearly two decades ago, took control of U.S.-led energy operations there.
The three biggest U.S. oil companies – Exxon Mobil, ConocoPhillips, and Chevron – have not yet had any conversations with the administration about president Nicolas Maduro's ouster, four oil industry executives familiar with the matter told the Associated Press.
It contradicted Trump's statements over the weekend that he had already held meetings with "all" the U.S. oil companies, both before and since Maduro was seized.
Rand Paul calls Trump's rhetoric about going after more countries 'escalatory'
Senator Rand Paul, a Kentucky Republican, has called President Donald Trump’s rhetoric about going after more countries “escalatory.”
After conducting a military operation in Caracas and capturing now-deposed Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, Trump has threatened to take action against other countries, including Colombia, which he says is “run by a sick man who likes making cocaine and selling it to the United States. “
“To say that Colombia is next—I think that kind of rhetoric is escalatory,” Paul said, per MeidasTouch Network.
Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado praised President Donald Trump on Fox News Monday night for the U.S. raid on Caracas that led to the capture of deposed President Nicolás Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores.
Speaker Johnson: 'We don’t expect U.S. troops on the ground'
Speaker Mike Johnson on Monday said U.S. troops would have a limited role in Venezuela after top deputies to president Donald Trump briefed senior congressional leaders on the arrest of sitting president Nicolas Maduro.
“We don’t expect troops on the ground,” Johnson told reporters.
“We don’t expect direct involvement in any other way beyond just coercing the … the interim government to get that going. I expect that there will be an election called in Venezuela. … It should happen in short order.”
The statement appears to contradict the stance of President Trump, who claimed over the weekend that he was open to sending U.S. forces into Venezuela.
"We're not afraid of boots on the ground," Trump told reporters.
Democrats react to Trump saying oil companies will be reimbursed for possible Venezuela investments: 'Mob boss politics'
Democratic senators have reacted to President Donald Trump saying oil companies will be reimbursed for investing in Venezuela’s energy sector.
Trump told NBC News Monday, "A tremendous amount of money will have to be spent and the oil companies will spend it, and then they’ll get reimbursed by us or through revenue.”
Senator Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut said, per NBC News’ Senior Congressional Reporter Scott Wong, "How does a CEO go to his shareholders and say, 'No dividends this year -- we're investing in Venezuela.'"
Senator Andy Kim of New Jersey said Trump is practicing “mob boss politics, and we see it extending from the domestic policies into foreign policy.”
"He is essentially running an extortion foreign policy right now, where everything he is trying to do with regards to Venezuela is about: What can we get out of it?"
María Corina Machado says Trump's action in Venezuela 'huge step for humanity'
Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado praised Donald Trump and claimed the U.S. president's actions in Venezuela were a "huge step for humanity".
Machado told Fox News that President Nicolás Maduro "absolutely controlled the system and the electoral council", adding that it was impossible to carry out independent elections in Venezuela.
But "we defeated him by a landslide", she said.
The Nobel Peace Laureate said she hasn't spoken to Trump since October 2025.
"Actually, I spoke with President Trump on October 10, the same day the (Noble Peace) Prize was announced, (but) not since then," Machado said.
She was awarded the prize for her fight against what the Norwegian Nobel Committee called a dictatorship. Machado – widely seen as Maduro's most credible opponent – left Venezuela last month to travel to Norway to accept the award, and hasn't returned since.
"I'm planning to go as soon as possible," she told Fox News when asked about her plans to return to Venezuela.
The interview was Machado's first since the U.S. launched strikes on Venezuela on Saturday and captured its president.
