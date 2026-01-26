Bulletin world briefing: Venezuela’s president hits out at Trump and concern over Imran Khan
- Here are five of the biggest stories from around the world today.
- Venezuela’s acting president tells Trump ‘enough orders from Washington’
- Imran Khan’s top aide issues concerning update on former Pakistan PM
- Finland launches fresh crackdown on undersea cable sabotage
- Why it could be the end of The Line for Saudi Arabia’s desert megacity
- Bull sharks likely behind spate of shark attacks in Australia