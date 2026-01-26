Bulletin PM briefing: Another Tory defects and ICE shooting fall-out goes on
- Here are five of today’s biggest stories – in case you missed them.
- Nigel Farage admits new Reform MP was ‘useless’ as home secretary – here’s why.
- Trump sends border chief to Minnesota saying his admin is ‘reviewing everything’.
- Starmer defends move to block Andy Burnham from running in by-election.
- Israel retrieves remains of last hostage held in Gaza, military confirms.
- Bake Off announces new judge to replace Prue Leith.