Bake Off announces new judge to replace Prue Leith

  • Nigella Lawson has been announced as the new judge for The Great British Bake Off, replacing Dame Prue Leith.
  • Channel 4 confirmed Lawson's appointment on Monday, with the celebrity chef expressing both excitement and the daunting nature of following previous judges.
  • Lawson said that Bake Off is a “national treasure” and she is “giddily grateful” for the opportunity.
  • Dame Prue announced her departure earlier this month, explaining that at 86, it felt like the “right time to step back” to enjoy her garden and family.
  • Dame Prue joined the show in 2017 when it moved to Channel 4, taking over from Dame Mary Berry.
