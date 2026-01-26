Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Tom Homan sent to Minnesota by Trump as admin is ‘reviewing everything’

Trump ignores Minneapolis shooting outrage and rants about ‘devastating‘ ballroom lawsuit
  • Donald Trump announced he is sending border czar Tom Homan to Minnesota, while also stating his administration is "reviewing everything" and that immigration officials would eventually withdraw.
  • Operation Metro Surge has drawn intense criticism following the shooting of nurse Alex Pretti by immigration agents, with video evidence contradicting the administration's claim that Pretti was armed with a handgun.
  • A U.S. judge is set to consider a request to temporarily halt the operation in Minnesota, an immigration crackdown involving 3,000 agents.
  • The state of Minnesota and the cities of Minneapolis and St. Paul are seeking the pause, arguing the operation is a "completely disproportionate" violation of state sovereignty, a claim the Trump administration dismisses as "absurdity".
  • The crackdown has prompted widespread protests, condemnation from state leaders and major businesses, and has led to concerns among some Republican supporters, with Senate Democrats threatening to oppose a Homeland Security funding bill.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in