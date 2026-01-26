Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Starmer defends move to block Andy Burnham from running in by-election

Diane Abbott says Burnham decision makes Starmer look ‘weak’
  • Sir Keir Starmer stated that Andy Burnham is doing a 'great job' as Greater Manchester mayor.
  • Starmer explained that allowing Burnham to run for a Westminster seat would 'divert our resources' from Labour's campaigns in the upcoming May elections.
  • Labour's National Executive Committee (NEC), including Starmer, voted to deny Burnham permission to stand in the Gorton and Denton by-election.
  • Starmer highlighted the importance of focusing all resources on existing crucial elections across England, Wales, and Scotland.
  • The decision was based on the need to avoid unnecessary elections that would draw focus and resources away from essential campaigns.
