Finland launches fresh crackdown on undersea cable sabotage

Authorities investigating damage to undersea telecom cables between Finland and Estonia
  • Finland is establishing a new maritime surveillance centre in the Gulf of Finland to protect critical undersea infrastructure.
  • This initiative responds to heightened regional tensions and a series of incidents involving power cables, telecommunications links, and gas pipelines in the Baltic Sea since Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine.
  • The centre will involve cooperation with other Baltic Sea states and the European Commission, forming part of a broader joint action plan to enhance regional security.
  • Preventive measures will include seabed sensors, artificial intelligence solutions for maritime traffic analysis, and information exchange with allies.
  • Finnish authorities have recently intercepted vessels suspected of damaging undersea cables, including a cargo vessel on New Year's Eve and two others in late 2024 and 2025.
