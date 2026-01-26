Bull sharks likely behind spate of shark attacks in Australia
- Four people were bitten by sharks in New South Wales over two days, with three incidents occurring in Sydney Harbour, leaving two individuals in critical condition.
- Bull sharks are identified as the likely species responsible for the attacks, known for their unique ability to tolerate a wide range of water salinities.
- Rising ocean temperatures, linked to climate change, are causing bull sharks to spend extended periods in warmer waters, including Sydney Harbour.
- Recent heavy rainfall has led to nutrient-rich and murky waters in Sydney Harbour, attracting prey fish and subsequently larger predators, which can result in mistaken identity bites.
- Authorities closed at least 20 beaches in Sydney's Northern Beaches for 48 hours, and experts recommend that residents adapt to the extended presence of bull sharks, advising against swimming after heavy rain.