Venezuela’s acting president tells Trump ‘enough orders from Washington’
- Delcy Rodriguez, Venezuela's acting leader, has declared the country has "had enough" of taking orders from the Trump administration.
- Her statement follows the capture of Nicolas Maduro by US forces, after which Donald Trump initially claimed the US would "run" Venezuela before backing Ms Rodriguez as interim leader.
- The Trump administration has been pushing Ms Rodriguez and her allies to permit increased investment from US energy companies in Venezuela's oil industry.
- Ms Rodriguez has called for direct talks with Washington to address disputes and appealed for dialogue with the Venezuelan opposition to secure peace and stability.
- Venezuela's legislature is currently debating new legislation to loosen state control over the vast oil sector, marking a significant departure from the economic nationalism of the late Hugo Chavez.