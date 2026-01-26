Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Venezuela’s acting president tells Trump ‘enough orders from Washington’

  • Delcy Rodriguez, Venezuela's acting leader, has declared the country has "had enough" of taking orders from the Trump administration.
  • Her statement follows the capture of Nicolas Maduro by US forces, after which Donald Trump initially claimed the US would "run" Venezuela before backing Ms Rodriguez as interim leader.
  • The Trump administration has been pushing Ms Rodriguez and her allies to permit increased investment from US energy companies in Venezuela's oil industry.
  • Ms Rodriguez has called for direct talks with Washington to address disputes and appealed for dialogue with the Venezuelan opposition to secure peace and stability.
  • Venezuela's legislature is currently debating new legislation to loosen state control over the vast oil sector, marking a significant departure from the economic nationalism of the late Hugo Chavez.
