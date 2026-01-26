Venezuela’s acting leader says she has ‘had enough’ of US orders in shot at Trump

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Venezuela has had “enough” of taking orders from the Trump administration, the country’s acting leader has said just weeks after Washington claimed she would “run” the country under their instruction.

Delcy Rodriguez assumed the role of president earlier this month after US forces captured Nicolas Maduro in a dramatic overnight raid, plunging the country into chaos.

“Enough already of Washington’s orders over politicians in Venezuela. Let Venezuelan politics resolve our differences and internal conflicts. Enough of foreign powers,” she told oil workers in Puerto La Cruz city, according to state-run channel Venezolana de Televisión.

Caracas has remained under pressure from Washington following months of military buildup near the country and attacks on Venezuelan ships in the Caribbean Sea.

open image in gallery Rodriguez has been walking a tightrope between the White House and Maduro loyalists since taking over the country’s leadership ( AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos )

In the wake of Mr Maduro’s capture, Donald Trump declared that the US was “going to run” Venezuela. But afterwards he appeared to back down, giving his backing to Ms Rodriguez to take office as an interim leader.

The Trump administration has nonetheless pushed Ms Rodríguez and other allies of Mr Maduro to allow greater investment from US energy companies in Venezuela’s flagging oil industry – one of the main motivations behind Mr Trump’s actions in South America.

Ms Rodriguez said Caracas would address long-standing disputes “face to face” with Washington, according to Chinese state news agency Xinhua.

“We are not afraid, because what must unite us as a people is guaranteeing peace and stability for this country,” Ms Rodriguez said.

She had earlier on Saturday appealed for talks with the opposition in Venezuela to reach “agreements” on the country’s political future, declaring that there must be “no political or partisan differences when it comes to peace in Venezuela”.

open image in gallery Rodriguez was sworn in as president in the days after Nicolas Maduro’s capture ( Getty )

But Maduro loyalists were left concerned after Venezuela’s legislature started debating a loosening of state control over the country’s vast oil sector, in the first major overhaul since the late socialist leader Hugo Chavez nationalised parts of the industry in 2007.

The legislation, which appears to be an attempt to partially appease the US government, would create new opportunities for private companies to invest in the oil industry and establish international arbitration for investment disputes.

The draft shows a dramatic change from the economic nationalism of Chavez, who accused multinationals of colonial exploitation and considered the country’s oil wealth to be state property.

It would allow private companies to operate oil fields independently and collect cash revenues, despite remaining on paper minority partners to the state oil company.