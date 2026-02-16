Bulletin world briefing: Avalanche derails Swiss train and Russia responds to frog poison claim
- Here are five of the biggest stories from around the world today.
- Russia responds to accusation it poisoned Navalny with frog poison
- Multiple people hurt after train hit by avalanche in Swiss Alps
- Imran Khan’s family fear for jailed former PM over serious eye condition
- Hunt for 85-year-old Australian who was kidnapped by mistake
- How a Netflix show could help redefine South Korea’s food scene
