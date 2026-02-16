Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Multiple people hurt after train hit by avalanche in Swiss Alps

Swiss train derailed by avalanche with multiple casualties feared
  • A train derailed in Switzerland near the Swiss Alps following an avalanche, resulting in five injuries.
  • Twenty-nine people were on board, with one casualty taken to hospital and four treated at the scene; all passengers were safely evacuated.
  • The Public Prosecutor's Office has initiated an investigation to determine the exact circumstances of the accident.
  • The train line, which departed from Spiez, is anticipated to remain closed until at least Tuesday morning.
  • Separately, a village in Valais canton, La Fouly, is being evacuated due to increased risks from severe weather conditions.
