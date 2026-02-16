Multiple people hurt after train hit by avalanche in Swiss Alps
- A train derailed in Switzerland near the Swiss Alps following an avalanche, resulting in five injuries.
- Twenty-nine people were on board, with one casualty taken to hospital and four treated at the scene; all passengers were safely evacuated.
- The Public Prosecutor's Office has initiated an investigation to determine the exact circumstances of the accident.
- The train line, which departed from Spiez, is anticipated to remain closed until at least Tuesday morning.
- Separately, a village in Valais canton, La Fouly, is being evacuated due to increased risks from severe weather conditions.
