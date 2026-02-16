Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Voices
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Liveupdated

Swiss train crash latest: Several people injured after avalanche causes train to derail in Alps

Around 80 people were believed to be onboard the train in the Valais region, according to Swiss media reports

Snow at Goppenstein Loading Station in Switzerland, near the site of a train derailment
Snow at Goppenstein Loading Station in Switzerland, near the site of a train derailment (BLS)

Multiple people have been injured after a train derailed in Switzerland following an avalanche near the Swiss Alps, police have said.

The train derailed near Goppenstein in the Valais region at round 7am local time (6am GMT). Around 30 people have been evacuated so far after emergency services arrived on the scene.

Swiss outlet 20Minuten reported that around 80 people were believed to be onboard, with Air Zermatt helicopters and two ambulances currently involved in the rescue efforts.

Train company BLS said the train derailed due to an avalanche that came down in the Stockgraben area.

Emergency services have not provided any detail on the casualties. The site has been entirely cordoned off as investigations continue.

The train departed the town of Spiez, on the shores of Lake Thun, at 6:12am. The line is suspected to be closed until at least 4am on Tuesday (3am GMT).

In pictures: Heavy snow near site of train derailment

Snow at Goppenstein Loading Station in Switzerland, near the site of a train derailment swiss
Snow at Goppenstein Loading Station in Switzerland, near the site of a train derailment swiss (BLS)
The avalanche level was raised to ‘very high’ last Wednesday
The avalanche level was raised to ‘very high’ last Wednesday (BLS)
Alex Croft16 February 2026 10:21

Swiss authorities raised avalanche risk level last week

Monday morning’s train crash comes days after Swiss authorities raised the avalanche risk level to high.

Last Wednesday, the Swiss Federal Institute for Forest, Snow and Landscape Research (WSL) raised the alert to level four, the second-highest on the scale.

As of Monday morning, the alert remained at very high, the organisation’s website shows.

It came after large amounts of fresh snow built up in the region over, laying over an older, weaker layer of snow - setting the conditions for a possible avalanche.

Alex Croft16 February 2026 10:03

Around 30 people evacuated, say Swiss police

Swiss police announced the derailment earlier on social media.

In a brief statement, they said it occurred on the Goppenstein/Hohtenn line, and confirmed that 30 people had been evacuated.

Authorities said more information would soon follow.

Alex Croft16 February 2026 09:54

Alex Croft16 February 2026 09:52

Swiss train derailed by avalanche with multiple casualties feared

A train carrying around 80 passengers has derailed in Switzerland following an avalanche this morning, authorities said as rescuers scrambled to reach survivors.

Several carriages were forced off the line near the village of Goppenstein, in the southwestern canton of Valais, around 7am this morning, police said.

Ambulances and rescue helicopters raced to the scene as police warned injuries were “likely”. They reported just after 10am local time that 30 people have so far been evacuated.

“The train derailed due to an avalanche that came down in the Stockgraben area,” a spokesperson for train owner BLS told 20 Minuten.

James Reynolds reports:

Swiss train derailed by avalanche with multiple casualties feared

A train carrying around 80 people derailed following an avalanche on Monday morning
Alex Croft16 February 2026 09:38

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in