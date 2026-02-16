Russia responds to accusation it poisoned opponent with frog poison
- The Kremlin has rejected accusations from European nations that the Russian state was responsible for the death of Alexei Navalny.
- Britain, France, Germany, Sweden and the Netherlands stated that analyses confirmed the presence of epibatidine, a toxin from poison dart frogs, in Navalny's body.
- Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov dismissed these claims, asserting they were 'not based on anything'.
- Alexei Navalny, a prominent critic of Vladimir Putin, died in February 2024 at the age of 47 in an Arctic prison.
- The accusations come amidst a large-scale Ukrainian air attack on Russia, with hundreds of drones reportedly downed.
