Imran Khan’s family fear for jailed former PM over serious eye condition
- The family of Imran Khan, former Pakistan prime minister, has voiced extreme concern over his health after he was denied hospital treatment for a serious eye condition.
- Khan, who has been jailed for over two years, has reportedly lost nearly 85 per cent of the vision in his right eye and underwent surgery for a blood clot in late January.
- Despite a Supreme Court order for a thorough medical assessment at a specialist eye hospital, Khan was instead examined inside the prison compound without his personal doctors or family present.
- Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party and his sisters have rejected this 'closed-door' procedure, deeming it lacking credibility and raising suspicions, and demand his personal doctors be present for any treatment.
- The family alleges that prison authorities have denied Khan proper medical care, linking his worsening vision to this inaction, while the government denies these claims and states further check-ups will occur.
