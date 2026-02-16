Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Imran Khan’s family fear for jailed former PM over serious eye condition

Imran Khan says his staff were tortured during his arrest
  • The family of Imran Khan, former Pakistan prime minister, has voiced extreme concern over his health after he was denied hospital treatment for a serious eye condition.
  • Khan, who has been jailed for over two years, has reportedly lost nearly 85 per cent of the vision in his right eye and underwent surgery for a blood clot in late January.
  • Despite a Supreme Court order for a thorough medical assessment at a specialist eye hospital, Khan was instead examined inside the prison compound without his personal doctors or family present.
  • Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party and his sisters have rejected this 'closed-door' procedure, deeming it lacking credibility and raising suspicions, and demand his personal doctors be present for any treatment.
  • The family alleges that prison authorities have denied Khan proper medical care, linking his worsening vision to this inaction, while the government denies these claims and states further check-ups will occur.
