Hunt for 85-year-old man who was kidnapped by mistake

Chris Baghsarian, 85, has been kidnapped in what police believe is a case of mistaken identity
Chris Baghsarian, 85, has been kidnapped in what police believe is a case of mistaken identity (NSW Police)
  • Chris Baghsarian, an 85-year-old man, was abducted from his home in North Ryde, Sydney, early on Friday morning by at least three individuals.
  • Detectives believe Mr Baghsarian was taken in a case of mistaken identity, with the kidnappers intending to seize a different person but going to the wrong address.
  • Police are gravely concerned for Mr Baghsarian's health as he requires daily medication, and no ransom demands have been made to his family.
  • Distressing videos and images, reportedly showing Mr Baghsarian tied up and injured, have circulated within Sydney's underworld, which police have confirmed seeing.
  • Authorities have urged the kidnappers to release Mr Baghsarian safely at a public location and are appealing to the public for any information regarding his whereabouts.
