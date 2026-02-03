Bulletin PM briefing: Mandelson quits the Lords and Jill Biden’s ex in murder arrest
- Here are five of today’s biggest stories that you may have missed.
- Mandelson to quit House of Lords amid Epstein email scandal.
- Jill Biden’s ex-husband arrested on murder charge.
- Savannah Guthrie asks for prayers as police believe her mother was abducted.
- Investigation launched into X over Grok AI’s sexual images.
- UK faces possible drug shortages for cancer and stroke patients.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks