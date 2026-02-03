Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Savannah Guthrie asks for prayers as police believe her mother was abducted

Sheriff reveals ‘crime scene’ after Savannah Guthrie’s ‘sharp as a tack’ mother Nancy goes missing
  • Savannah Guthrie's 84-year-old mother, Nancy Guthrie, has been reported missing from her Tucson, Arizona home since the early hours of Sunday.
  • Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos stated that investigators believe Nancy was abducted, noting she has limited mobility and requires daily medication.
  • Nancy Guthrie left her mobile phone behind in her car, and the search for her was nearing the 48-hour mark by Tuesday morning.
  • Savannah Guthrie, absent from the Today show, issued a heartfelt plea on Instagram for prayers and community help for her mother's safe return.
  • Authorities are urging anyone with information regarding Nancy Guthrie's disappearance to contact the Pima County Sheriff’s Department.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in