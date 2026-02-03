Mandelson to step down from House of Lords amid Epstein email scandal
- Lord Mandelson is scheduled to retire from the House of Lords on February 4, as confirmed by Lord Speaker Lord Forsyth of Drumlean.
- His retirement follows police scrutiny after the Cabinet Office referred material related to paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein to the police.
- Downing Street suggested that "safeguards were compromised" regarding potentially market-sensitive information found within the documents.
- Sir Keir Starmer expressed his dismay over emails between Lord Mandelson and Epstein, stating the peer had "let his country down."
- The Metropolitan Police are currently reviewing allegations of misconduct in public office concerning Mandelson's alleged leaking of sensitive information to Epstein while he was a minister.
