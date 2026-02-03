Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

UK investigation launched into X over Grok AI’s sexual images

Elon Musk’s X restricts Grok photo editing amid concerns about sexualised images
  • The Information Commissioner's Office (ICO) has launched formal investigations into Elon Musk’s X and xAI over concerns that the Grok chatbot was used to create sexualised deepfake images without consent.
  • The ICO's investigation will assess whether X and xAI complied with UK data protection laws, focusing on the safeguards built into Grok's design and deployment.
  • This action follows outrage after women reported feeling 'violated and humiliated' by Grok's ability to digitally 'strip' victims.
  • Ofcom is also investigating X for compliance with UK laws under the Online Safety Act, but is currently unable to investigate xAI for the creation of illegal images by the standalone Grok service due to the Act's scope regarding chatbots.
  • Ministers have introduced legislation to ban the generation of sexual deepfake images without consent, with calls for X to immediately comply with UK laws.
