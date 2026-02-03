Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

UK faces possible drug shortages for cancer and stroke patients

Related: Dad’s aggressive brain cancer vanishes after taking new drug
  • Cancer and stroke drugs are among nearly 400 medicines identified as being at risk of shortages in the UK.
  • NHS England has listed 378 medicines with either no supplier or only one, including chemotherapy drugs, blood clot treatments, and medication for schizophrenia.
  • Medicines UK warns that this situation could force doctors to find alternatives for patients and potentially lead to higher prices if demand outstrips supply.
  • The 'critical' medicines were identified through Project Revival, a scheme launched by NHS England, Medicines UK, and the Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA).
  • Project Revival aims to incentivise manufacturers to supply commercially unviable drugs by offering incentives, fast-tracking licence approvals, and guaranteeing supply approval, with a pilot running for 12 months.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in