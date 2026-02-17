Bulletin PM briefing: Jesse Jackson tributes, Reform announcement and snow warning
- Here are five of today’s biggest stories in case you have missed them.
- Jesse Jackson dies aged 84 as tributes paid to civil rights leader.
- Reform plans to scrap up Equality Act – what it would mean for Britain.
- Fresh blow for prisoners locked up under indefinite jail terms.
- Why local election U-turn could be even worse for the Tories than Labour.
- All the places covered by the Met Office’s snow warnings.
