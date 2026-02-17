Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Reform plans to scrap up Equality Act – what it would mean for Britain

Farage responds to Reform candidate’s call for higher taxes on people without children
  • Reform UK plans to repeal the Equality Act immediately if it wins the next general election.
  • Suella Braverman, the party's new education, skills and equalities spokeswoman, stated that Britain is being 'ripped apart by diversity, equality and inclusion' policies.
  • The Equality Act is a key piece of legislation that prevents against discrimination in Britain.
  • Nigel Farage unveiled key members of his front-bench team, positioning Reform UK as 'the voice of opposition' to Labour.
  • Robert Jenrick was appointed Reform UK's 'shadow chancellor of the Exchequer' by Mr Farage, Zia Yusuf as home affairs spokesman and Richard Tice as business, trade and energy spokesman.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in