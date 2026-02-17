Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Jesse Jackson dies aged 84 as tributes paid to civil rights leader

Rev. Jesse Jackson recieves thunderous applause at DNC 2024
  • Reverend Jesse Jackson, the renowned civil rights activist and two-time presidential candidate, has died at the age of 84.
  • His family confirmed his passing on Tuesday, stating he died peacefully surrounded by loved ones.
  • The immediate cause of his death has not been disclosed.
  • The Jackson family described him as a 'servant leader' who championed the oppressed, voiceless, and overlooked globally.
  • They urged people to honour his memory by continuing the fight for justice, equality, and love, values he lived by.
