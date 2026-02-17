Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

All the places covered by the Met Office’s snow warnings

Snow on Oxfordshire fields near Wittenham Clumps
Snow on Oxfordshire fields near Wittenham Clumps (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
  • The Met Office has issued yellow snow warnings for four UK regions, effective from 4pm on Wednesday, February 18, until 6am on Thursday, February 19.
  • Snowfall is anticipated to be between 2-5 cm widely above 150-200 metres, with up to 10-15 cm possible at higher elevations.
  • The warnings cover Oxfordshire in South East England and Gloucestershire in in South West England.
  • In the West Midlands, there are warnings for Herefordshire, Shropshire, Staffordshire, Telford and Wrekin, Warwickshire, West Midlands Conurbation, and Worcestershire.
  • In Wales, there are warnings for Blaenau Gwent, Bridgend, Caerphilly, Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion, Conwy, Denbighshire, Gwynedd, Merthyr Tydfil, Monmouthshire, Neath Port Talbot, Newport, Pembrokeshire, Powys, Rhondda Cynon Taf, Swansea, Torfaen, and Wrexham.

