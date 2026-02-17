Why local election U-turn could be even worse for the Tories than Labour
- The government's reversal of plans to postpone local elections in 30 areas is expected to hit the Conservatives harder than Labour, according to polling expert Sir John Curtice.
- Sir John noted that while more Labour-controlled councils had initially opted for postponement, four large Conservative-majority county councils (Norfolk, Suffolk, East and West Sussex) must now organise ballots.
- These Conservative-held councils are in areas where Nigel Farage's Reform UK poses a significant threat, potentially leading to a repeat of their breakthrough in last year's local elections.
- The government was forced to reverse the postponement decision after being warned it would be illegal, marking another U-turn.
- The Electoral Commission, opposition parties, and local authority leaders criticised the delays, with some councils expressing frustration over wasted time and planning difficulties.
