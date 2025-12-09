Bulletin PM briefing: Maxwell files to be opened, super flu spreading and Storm Bram latest
- Here are five of the day’s biggest stories that you may have missed.
- Judge grants request to unseal Ghislaine Maxwell sex trafficking case records.
- Trump says Zelensky must accept peace deal because ‘Ukraine is losing’.
- Wear a mask to stop H3N2 ‘super flu’ spreading, says NHS boss.
- Major city hit with flooding as Storm Bram sweeps across UK.
- Why Tony Blair has been snubbed from the Gaza ‘board of peace’.