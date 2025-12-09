Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Trump says Zelensky must accept peace deal because ‘Ukraine is losing’

Starmer reiterates support for Ukraine as Zelensky meets European allies at Downing Street
  • Donald Trump criticised Volodymyr Zelensky, stating the Ukrainian leader 'needs to get his act together and start accepting things'.
  • Mr Trump accused Zelensky of stalling progress on a peace agreement by refusing to accept demands that favour Russia.
  • He repeated his claim that Ukraine was 'losing' the war, despite evidence suggesting Russia has made only incremental gains at significant human cost.
  • Trump described Zelensky as a 'great salesman', comparing him to the American businessman P.T. Barnum.
  • Earlier, Mr Trump also labelled European leaders as 'weak', accusing countries like France and Germany of failing to take decisive action to end the war in Ukraine.
