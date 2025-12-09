Wear a mask to stop H3N2 ‘super flu’ spreading, says NHS boss
- A top NHS executive has urged people experiencing cold or flu symptoms to wear a mask in public to prevent the spread of a "very nasty strain of flu".
- Daniel Elkeles, chief executive of NHS Providers, warned of a potential "tidal wave" of illness this winter due to the H3N2 "super flu" appearing earlier than usual.
- He advised wearing masks in public spaces, including offices and public transport, if coughing or sneezing, drawing comparisons to infection control during the Covid-19 pandemic.
- Mr Elkeles also encouraged eligible people to get their flu jab, highlighting record hospital admissions for flu in England for this time of year.
- He criticised the upcoming strike by resident doctors, stating it would harm patients and place additional strain on the NHS, a sentiment echoed by other senior health figures.