Judge grants request to unseal Ghislaine Maxwell sex trafficking case records
- A federal judge has ordered the unsealing of grand jury documents in the case against convicted sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell.
- The ruling by Judge Paul A. Engelmayer follows the recent passing of the Epstein Files Transparency Act, which mandates the disclosure of Epstein-related records in Department of Justice possession by Dec. 19.
- Maxwell, who is serving a 20-year prison sentence for recruiting and grooming young women and girls, did not fight the unsealing but warned it could compromise her attempt to secure a new trial.
- The decision marks the second time a judge has permitted the unsealing of such documents, with a Florida judge granting a similar request last week for an investigation into Maxwell’s accomplice, Jeffrey Epstein.
- Engelmayer criticized the Department of Justice in his order Tuesday, writing, “DOJ, although paying lip service to Maxwell’s and Epstein’s victims, has not treated them with the solicitude they deserve.”