Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Judge grants request to unseal Ghislaine Maxwell sex trafficking case records

Acting US Attorney for the Southern District of New York, Audrey Strauss, announces charges against Ghislaine Maxwell during a July 2, 2020, press conference in New York City
Acting US Attorney for the Southern District of New York, Audrey Strauss, announces charges against Ghislaine Maxwell during a July 2, 2020, press conference in New York City (AFP via Getty Images)
  • A federal judge has ordered the unsealing of grand jury documents in the case against convicted sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell.
  • The ruling by Judge Paul A. Engelmayer follows the recent passing of the Epstein Files Transparency Act, which mandates the disclosure of Epstein-related records in Department of Justice possession by Dec. 19.
  • Maxwell, who is serving a 20-year prison sentence for recruiting and grooming young women and girls, did not fight the unsealing but warned it could compromise her attempt to secure a new trial.
  • The decision marks the second time a judge has permitted the unsealing of such documents, with a Florida judge granting a similar request last week for an investigation into Maxwell’s accomplice, Jeffrey Epstein.
  • Engelmayer criticized the Department of Justice in his order Tuesday, writing, “DOJ, although paying lip service to Maxwell’s and Epstein’s victims, has not treated them with the solicitude they deserve.”
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in