York hit with flooding as Storm Bram sweeps across UK with heavy winds and rain
- Storm Bram caused widespread disruption across the UK on Tuesday, 9 December 2025, bringing heavy rain and strong winds.
- Yorkshire experienced significant flooding, with drone footage showing riverside buildings in York surrounded by high water from the River Ouse.
- The Met Office issued a "danger to life" alert for parts of Scotland and Northern Ireland, alongside yellow wind and rain warnings for much of the rest of the country.
- The storm led to ongoing travel delays nationwide.
- Thousands of homes were left without power on Tuesday, according to the National Grid.