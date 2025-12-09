Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

York hit with flooding as Storm Bram sweeps across UK with heavy winds and rain

Storm Bram devastates Yorkshire town as drone footage shows sheer scale of floods
  • Storm Bram caused widespread disruption across the UK on Tuesday, 9 December 2025, bringing heavy rain and strong winds.
  • Yorkshire experienced significant flooding, with drone footage showing riverside buildings in York surrounded by high water from the River Ouse.
  • The Met Office issued a "danger to life" alert for parts of Scotland and Northern Ireland, alongside yellow wind and rain warnings for much of the rest of the country.
  • The storm led to ongoing travel delays nationwide.
  • Thousands of homes were left without power on Tuesday, according to the National Grid.
