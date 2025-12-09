Storm Bram devastates Yorkshire city as drone footage shows sheer scale of flood

Storm Bram brought flooding to Yorkshire as it swept in with heavy rain and strong winds.

Drone footage shows riverside buildings in York streets surrounded by high water from the River Ouse.

The Met Office issued a “danger to life” alert for areas of Scotland and Northern Ireland, whilst large swathes of the rest of the country are covered by yellow wind and rain warnings.

Travel delays are ongoing across the country, and there were thousands of homes without power on Tuesday, according to the National Grid.