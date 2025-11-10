Bulletin PM briefing: Inside notorious Sarkozy prison, Trump sue threat and car explosion
- Life in the notorious prison where Sarkozy was locked up in solitary confinement. Read more here.
- Donald Trump threatens to sue BBC as speech edit row deepens. Read more here.
- Several people killed after huge car explosion in New Delhi. Read the latest here.
- Democrats fuming over deal to end government shutdown as they brand defectors ‘pathetic’. Read more here.
- Olympics set for landmark decision on transgender athletes. Read more here.