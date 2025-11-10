Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Life in the notorious prison where Sarkozy was locked up in solitary confinement

France's former president Nicolas Sarkozy
France's former president Nicolas Sarkozy (AFP via Getty Images)
  • A French court is set to rule on the potential release of Nicolas Sarkozy, who is appealing a five-year sentence for criminal conspiracy.
  • Sarkozy, 70, was found guilty in September of criminal conspiracy for a scheme between 2005 and 2007 to finance his presidential campaign with funds from Muammar Gaddafi's regime.
  • Nicolas was incarcerated for almost three weeks in La Santé prison in Paris, where he was held in continuous solitary confinement due to security concerns.
  • During his imprisonment, Sarkozy did not encounter other inmates and was subjected to death threats on his first day, with his personal security detail denied access.
  • La Santé prison, a notable French correctional facility, has previously housed high-profile inmates, including Jean-Luc Brunel, an associate of Jeffrey Epstein, who died in his cell there in 2022.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in