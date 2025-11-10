Inside France’s grim La Santé prison where Sarkozy received death threats

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A French court has given the green light for Nicolas Sarkozy to be released from prison in Paris, just three weeks into a five-year sentence for criminal conspiracy.

The former president will remain under judicial supervision pending an appeal over his sentence for obtaining campaign funds from the late Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi’s regime.

Sarkozy, 70, was found guilty in September of criminal conspiracy in a scheme from 2005 to 2007 to finance his campaign with funds from Libya in exchange for diplomatic favours.

He has been incarcerated at Le Santé prison since 21 October, despite his legal team having requested alternatives such as an electronic tag or house arrest. The former French premier will walk free on Monday afternoon.

Who is Nicolas Sarkozy?

Sarkozy began his political career in the 1970s with the Gaullist party, rising to prominence as mayor of Neuilly-sur-Seine and later serving as France’s interior and finance minister. Elected president in 2007, he pursued economic and security reforms and played an active role in global affairs, notably during the 2011 Libya intervention.

After losing re-election in 2012, Sarkozy remained influential within the conservative Les Républicains party but became embroiled in corruption and campaign finance scandals, leading to multiple trials, including the recent case over alleged Libyan campaign funding.

Why was he jailed last month?

In September, the former French president was sentenced to five years in prison in the case of suspected illegal campaign funds from Gaddafi.

The accusations can be traced back to 2011, when Gaddafi revealed that the Libyan state had secretly funnelled millions of euros into Sarkozy’s 2007 campaign. Investigators claimed Sarkozy had forged a corrupt pact with the Libyan government.

Although presiding judge Nathalie Gavarino said there was no proof that Sarkozy made such a deal with Gaddafi, nor that the money sent from Libya reached Sarkozy’s campaign, she found him guilty of criminal conspiracy for allowing close aides to engage with people in Libya to secure campaign financing.

Sarkozy had fiercely denied wrongdoing and pointed to the fact that even after years of investigation, no smoking gun had been discovered. Gaddafi was toppled and killed during the Arab spring in 2011, ending his four-decade rule of Libya.

What has prison life been like for Sarkozy?

Sarkozy spent almost three weeks incarcerated in La Santé prison, in the east of the Montparnasse district of the 14th arrondissement in southern Paris.

The former president did not meet any of the other inmates face to face because of security fears. He was kept in continuous solitary confinement on the top floor of the isolation wing, away from other inmates and was always been accompanied by a guard. Sarkozy’s personal security detail, a perk of being a former president, was not allowed in.

Sky News reported that Sarkozy was subjected to death threats on his first day at La Santé after a video, which appeared to have been filmed by an inmate, showed verbal threats being made as he arrived.

The prison, among the most famous in France, has been home to some of the country’s most famous inmates in the past century.

French modelling agent Jean-Luc Brunel, a close associate of the late paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein, was found dead in his prison cell in La Santé in 2022. The 76-year-old had been held there for over a year as he was investigated on suspicion of the rape and trafficking of minors for sexual exploitation. He had denied any wrongdoing.

Why is he appealing his sentence?

Sarkozy has consistently denied wrongdoing and appealed, calling himself a victim of revenge and hatred.

Attorney Christophe Ingrain said after Sarkozy went to jail that his client did not meet any of the legal justifications for “provisional detention” and had always abided by the judicial process.

He will be banned from leaving the French territory, the court said, and could be required to wear an electronic tag while living at home with wife Carla Bruni. He may also have to provide bail money and check in regularly with the authorities as part of the arrangement.

“It's one step,” a lawyer for Sarkozy told reporters of the decision. “The next step is the appeal trial.”