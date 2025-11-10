Donald Trump threatens to sue BBC as speech edit row deepens
- Donald Trump has threatened legal action against the BBC over the editing of his speech in a Panorama episode.
- The BBC chair confirmed receiving communication from Trump and stated they are considering their reply, noting his litigious history.
- A leaked memo raised concerns that viewers were misled by the editing of Trump's 6 January 2021 speech.
- The Director General and CEO of BBC News resigned over the episode, which aired before last year's US elections.
- Trump welcomed the resignations, claiming there had been an attempt to 'step on the scales of a presidential election'.