Donald Trump threatens to sue BBC as speech edit row deepens

Outgoing CEO of BBC News says 'mistakes are made' after she quit over Trump speech edits
  • Donald Trump has threatened legal action against the BBC over the editing of his speech in a Panorama episode.
  • The BBC chair confirmed receiving communication from Trump and stated they are considering their reply, noting his litigious history.
  • A leaked memo raised concerns that viewers were misled by the editing of Trump's 6 January 2021 speech.
  • The Director General and CEO of BBC News resigned over the episode, which aired before last year's US elections.
  • Trump welcomed the resignations, claiming there had been an attempt to 'step on the scales of a presidential election'.
