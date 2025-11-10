Several people killed after huge car explosion in New Delhi
- An explosion near the Red Fort in a densely populated district of New Delhi has resulted in at least eight fatalities.
- City police are investigating with cause amid reports that 11 people were also injured in the blast.
- The explosion occurred in a car, but the precise cause is not yet known and remains under investigation.
- Witnesses described hearing a "big sound" and seeing flames, with windows shaking due to the force of the blast.
- Police are managing crowds that gathered around the incident site, which is near the historic 17th-century Red Fort.