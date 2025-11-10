Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Several people killed after huge car explosion in New Delhi

Security personnel gather beside an ambulance at the blast site in Delhi
Security personnel gather beside an ambulance at the blast site in Delhi (AFP/Getty)
  • An explosion near the Red Fort in a densely populated district of New Delhi has resulted in at least eight fatalities.
  • City police are investigating with cause amid reports that 11 people were also injured in the blast.
  • The explosion occurred in a car, but the precise cause is not yet known and remains under investigation.
  • Witnesses described hearing a "big sound" and seeing flames, with windows shaking due to the force of the blast.
  • Police are managing crowds that gathered around the incident site, which is near the historic 17th-century Red Fort.
