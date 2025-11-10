Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Olympics set for landmark decision on transgender athletes

Kirsty Coventry was elected IOC president earlier this year (Jean-Christophe Bott/AP)
Kirsty Coventry was elected IOC president earlier this year (Jean-Christophe Bott/AP)
  • The International Olympic Committee (IOC) is reportedly considering a blanket ban on transgender women competing in the female category of Olympic sports.
  • This potential policy change follows a review of scientific evidence indicating permanent physical advantages for athletes born male, even after testosterone reduction.
  • The Times reported that an announcement regarding the ban could be made early next year, possibly at the Winter Olympics in February, although an IOC spokesperson said “no decisions have been taken yet”.
  • Currently, the IOC offers non-binding guidance, allowing individual sports to determine their own policies on transgender athletes.
  • IOC President Kirsty Coventry has said there is "overwhelming support" among members to "protect the female category”, with a working group actively discussing the issue.
Thank you for registering

