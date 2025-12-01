Bulletin PM briefing: How the Budget leaked, Trump’s ballroom plans and latest blow for Andrew
- Here are five of the biggest stories from today that you may have missed.
- Budget leak error was ‘worst failure in OBR’s 15-year history’.
- Trump told teams working on new White House ballroom to ‘ignore the rules’.
- Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has his last royal titles formally removed.
- Former councillor in court over ‘Westminster honeytrap’ case.
- Scathing report says FBI ‘is rudderless ship’ with Kash Patel ‘in over his head’.