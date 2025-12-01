Former councillor in court over ‘Westminster honeytrap’ case
- Oliver Steadman, a former Labour councillor, has appeared in court charged with blackmail and multiple communications offences.
- He is accused of blackmailing then-senior MP William Wragg for the contact telephone numbers of up to 12 individuals.
- Steadman also faces four charges of improper use of a public electronic communications network for allegedly sending indecent images to four other victims.
- The charges span from October 2023 to March 2024, and he is scheduled to appear in court again in February.
- The case is linked to a Westminster 'honeytrap' scandal, which saw William Wragg resign the Conservative party whip after admitting to sharing politicians' phone numbers.