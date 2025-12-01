Trump told teams working on new White House ballroom to ‘ignore the rules’
- Donald Trump's White House ballroom project has become significantly larger, costlier, and more destructive than originally anticipated.
- The project's estimated cost has nearly doubled from $200 million to $350 million, its capacity increased from 650 to 900, and its construction has led to the destruction of the East Wing.
- Trump reportedly instructed project teams to disregard traditional permitting, zoning, and code requirements, and installed loyalists into positions responsible for approving the new design.
- He fired all six members of the Commission of Fine Arts and Biden appointees on the National Capital Planning Commission, replacing them with individuals aligned with his 'America First' agenda to facilitate the project's approval.
- Trump publicly stated at a fundraising event that he was told he did not need to follow traditional conditions for the privately funded ballroom, which is expected to be completed before 2029.