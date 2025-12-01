Budget leak error was ‘worst failure in OBR’s 15-year history’ - how it happened
- The Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) mistakenly released its Economic and Fiscal Outlook (EFO) report almost an hour before the Chancellor delivered her Budget.
- This significant blunder, containing sensitive forecasts, prompted an immediate investigation by OBR chair Richard Hughes.
- The OBR described the incident as 'the worst failure in the 15-year history of the OBR,' acknowledging it was seriously disruptive to the Chancellor.
- The report was intended for publication alongside the Treasury’s explanatory Red Book at the conclusion of the Chancellor's speech.
- Despite the leak, Chancellor Rachel Reeves has publicly maintained her support for Richard Hughes and the OBR.