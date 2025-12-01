Starmer-Reeves live: PM backs chancellor and denies misleading cabinet or voters over Budget
Chancellor facing accusations she talked up the scale of the government’s fiscal challenge before Budget
Sir Keir Starmer has defended the chancellor’s controversial Budget as a “moment of personal pride”, as he faced questions over accusations Rachel Reeves misled voters over the state of the public finances.
The prime minister has delivered a speech signalling a fresh push on welfare reform as he backed his government’s decisions in last week’s fiscal announcement.
“I am proud of lifting over half a million children out of poverty, proud we raised the national minimum wage again,” he said. “That is what a Labour Government is for, making life better for working families.”
The chancellor is facing accusations that she talked up the scale of the government’s fiscal challenge before announcing tax rises - despite in fact having a £4bn surplus. When asked about this, the prime minister insisted: “There was no misleading.”
Outlining a fresh push for welfare reform, he said the current system has “trapped people in poverty”, adding he had asked Alan Milburn to report on the issue of young people, inactivity and work.
He also said the UK must “confront the reality” of the Brexit deal, and vowed to build a closer relationship with the EU.
'The cabinet are briefed on the morning of the Budget': Reeves insists she did not mislead ministers
Chancellor Rachel Reeves has responded to claims that she misled cabinet ministers about the Budget.
Members of Sir Keir Starmer’s top team have reportedly accused him and Ms Reeves of misleading the cabinet, with The Times quoting an unnamed minister as describing the handling of the Budget as “a disaster from start to finish”.
“At no point were the cabinet told about the reality of the OBR forecasts,” they told the newspaper.
Speaking to BBC Wales at the Wales Investment Summit, the chancellor said: “You would never expect the prime minister and chancellor to go through all the detailed numbers.
“The cabinet are briefed on the morning of the Budget on the Budget numbers.
“Of course, we go through things that affect individual government departments, but the whole information of the Budget is not supposed to be provided until the chancellor delivers the Budget.
“Obviously, this time, it was leaked early, but not by the Treasury.”
Sir Keir Starmer ends his speech
The prime minister has ended his speech in London this morning.
Broadly, he used his time to defend Rachel Reeves’ Budget and insisted his government had not misled the public over economic forecasts.
He also spoke passionately about his “moral mission” to cut child poverty and help young people get into work and education.
Another feature of the speech was Brexit and Britain’s relationship with the EU. Sir Keir said the economy had been “significantly hurt” by the Brexit deal and that we must keep moving towards a closer relationship with the EU.
OBR made 'serious error' releasing Budget early, PM says
Sir Keir Starmer has denied he is “very angry” at the timing of the OBR’s productivity downgrade.
He adds he is “bemused” why it was not done at the end of the last government, saying he has been forced to “pick up the tab of the last government’s failure”.
He says he is “very supportive of the OBR” but that the early release of the Budget was a “serious error”.
But he insists he is “confident” Labour will beat the OBR’s economic forecasts.
Starmer denies misleading Cabinet and the public over state of Britain's public finances
The Independent’s political correspondent Millie Cooke reports:
Sir Keir Starmer has denied misleading his Cabinet over the state of Britain's public finances ahead of the Budget amid allegations the chancellor misled the public over the size of the fiscal black hole she faced.
The prime minister said: “There was no misleading and I simply don’t accept, and I was receiving the numbers, that being told that the OBR productivity review means you’ve got £16bn less than you would otherwise had shows you’ve got an easy starting point.“Yes of course all the other figures have to be taken into account, but we started the process with significantly less than we would otherwise have had.
“That productivity review or a review like that hasn’t been done I think for 15 years, it’s not annual exercise.“I’m not sure why it wasn’t done at the end of the last government if I’m honest about it, because that would have seemed a sensible time to do it. But it was done.”
'I'd defend Budget any day of the week,' Starmer says
Sir Keir Starmer says he would defend Rachel Reeves’ Budget “any day of the week” as he references cuts to energy bills.
“They’re the right steps for our country and I’m proud that we’ve taken them,” he says.
Welfare reforms a 'moral mission', Starmer says
Sir Keir Starmer has said he believes Labour’s work on welfare reform, particularly for young people not in work or education, is a “moral mission”.
“I don’t think we can simply leave the best part of a million young people not earning or learning and walk past it,” he adds.
Starmer outlines fresh push for welfare reform
Sir Keir Starmer has outlined his fresh push for welfare reform, months after his government was forced to u-turn on previous measures.
In a speech on Monday morning, the prime minister said the welfare system has “trapped people in poverty”, providing a “barrier to potential”.
“And so while we will invest in apprenticeships and make sure young people without a job have a guaranteed offer of training or work, we must also reform the welfare state itself – that is what renewal demands,” he said.
“Now – this is not about propping up a broken status quo. Nor is it because we want to look somehow politically ‘tough’.”
He said he had asked Alan Milburn to report on the issue of young people, inactivity and work.
“We need to remove all the barriers which hold back the potential of our young people,” he said.
“Because if you are ignored that early in your career, if you’re not given the support you need to overcome your mental health issues, or if you are simply written off because you’re neurodivergent or disabled, then it can trap you in a cycle of worklessness and dependency for decades.”
Sir Keir Starmer denies misleading public over fiscal forecasts
The prime minister is now taking questions from the press.
The BBC’s Chris Mason asks him if he accepts allegations that Rachel Reeves “misled” the public over economic forecasts prior to the Budget.
He insists he had seriously believed Labour may need to breach its manifesto pledge not to raise the basic rate of income tax, but later realised this could be avoided.
“I was determined we needed to have bigger headroom than we did last time,” he says.
Brexit deal 'significantly hurt the economy', PM says
Sir Keir Starmer has said that Britain’s Brexit deal “significantly hurt the economy”.
“We must all confront the reality that the Brexit deal we had significantly hurt our economy,” he says.
The prime minister adds that we must keep moving to a closer relationship with the EU in order to optimise trade.
Starmer says he will 'clear the path' for British business
Sir Keir Starmer has said he will “clear the path” for British business
“For years Britain did not have a proper industrial strategy,” Starmer says.
He tells his audience he is rooting out “excessive costs in every corner of our economy,” which he says will create more “dynamic” paths for business.
