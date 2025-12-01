Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has his last royal titles formally removed
- Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has been formally stripped of his remaining royal titles following controversy over his links to paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.
- King Charles ordered the removal of his membership of the Order of the Garter and his appointment as a Knight Grand Cross of the Royal Victorian Order.
- These titles were officially cancelled and annulled on 1 December, as recorded in the London Gazette.
- This action follows his earlier stripping of his HRH style and prince title last month, and his coat of arms has also been removed from St George’s Chapel.
- His rank as Vice Admiral in the Royal Navy is currently under review by the Ministry of Defence and Buckingham Palace.